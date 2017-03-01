Jewish cemetery vandalized in Rochester; reluctance to call it 'hate crime'
A Jewish cemetery has been vandalized in Upstate New York amid growing concerns about anti-Semitism in the U.S. but officials are reluctant to call it a "hate crime." The Democrat & Chronicle reports at least five headstones were found pushed over at Waad Hakolel Cemetery, also called Stone Road Cemetery, in Rochester this week.
