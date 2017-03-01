Jewish cemetery vandalized in Rochest...

Jewish cemetery vandalized in Rochester; reluctance to call it 'hate crime'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A Jewish cemetery has been vandalized in Upstate New York amid growing concerns about anti-Semitism in the U.S. but officials are reluctant to call it a "hate crime." The Democrat & Chronicle reports at least five headstones were found pushed over at Waad Hakolel Cemetery, also called Stone Road Cemetery, in Rochester this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sessions recusal is premature 4 hr IescapedNY 4
Fake IescapedNY FL edition Losing It 5 hr IescapedNY 3
Rich. City Schools recruiting more teachers of ... 6 hr IescapedNY 31
How's The Weather In Crapchesters? 7 hr IescapedNY 11
News Police officer let women TWERK on his patrol car 7 hr Sgt Friendly 2
iescapedny Florida has been on Topix EIGHT YEARS 8 hr IescapedNY 2
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 11 hr slammer is a pedo... 904
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,631 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC