JCC in Rochester, New Yorkevacuated f...

JCC in Rochester, New Yorkevacuated following bomb threat

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lucianne.com

The Jewish Community Center in Rochester, New York was evacuated early Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat. The evacuation of members and staff was ordered shortly before 6 a.m., the local ABC affiliate 13WHAM reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps new health care says: No funds for Plann... 30 min Tommy 1
Low-income Americans will have to choose health... 1 hr IescapedNY 1
GOP: Obamacare 2.0 On The Table 1 hr IescapedNY 2
If wire Taping Is Proven Watergate Will Look Li... 1 hr IescapedNY 12
Obama In Desperation Mode Trying To Save His Le... 1 hr IescapedNY 6
RICO for the Cuomo Crime Family 2 hr IescapedNY 14
Where Are All The Leaks Against The Trump Admin... 2 hr IescapedNY 2
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Monroe County was issued at March 07 at 9:43AM EST

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC