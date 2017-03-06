JCC in Rochester, New Yorkevacuated following bomb threat
The Jewish Community Center in Rochester, New York was evacuated early Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat. The evacuation of members and staff was ordered shortly before 6 a.m., the local ABC affiliate 13WHAM reported.
