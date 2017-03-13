Israeli cellist returns to Recital Series at Deerfield Presbyterian Church
The next recital at Deerfield Presbyterian Church will feature Israeli cellist Michael Katz, making a return visit to the area. He will be accompanied on the piano by Gretchen Lindsay Hull, a native of Rochester, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the ha ha bunch
|4 min
|perfect
|21
|Is Trump Capable of Telling the Truth
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|18
|the Susan era on Topix is over
|3 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|whats your opinion on haha's disappeare?
|3 hr
|perfect
|17
|Rochester TOPIX is Equal in SPAM to Utica
|3 hr
|Bruce popper
|38
|Thank God it was Trump!
|4 hr
|Susan
|8
|Progesterone, Endometrin Vaginal Inserts 100mg
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC