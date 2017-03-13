In The Land Where Jews Are Welcome, Anti-Semitism Is On The Rise
THIS WEEKEND, Jews the world over celebrate the festival of Purim, a highlight of which is the public reading of the biblical book of Esther . In 10 fast-moving chapters, it recounts the first recorded attempt at a Jewish genocide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time-Warner, now Spectrum, Sucks
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|Kellianne CON-JOB: Microwave Ovens Used to Spy ...
|1 hr
|IescsapedNY
|3
|Dirty little needle secret
|3 hr
|THE epidemic
|6
|KidsÂ’ Choice Awards
|5 hr
|pixstyle
|1
|So Now WE KNOW WHY Trolls HERE!
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Winter Storm Warning In Effect
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Community rallies After Second High Thread At J...
|6 hr
|Spelling Coach
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC