Image from ReStore blog post announci...

Image from ReStore blog post announcing the closing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Phillymag.com

In a blog post today , ReStore's owner announced, "I'm now going to REDUCE my life, RECYCLE what is left here, REUSE the earth's bounty, and REINVENT myself." Over the years, the store amassed an impressive collection of more than 30,000 items from 1930 and earlier that have graced stage sets, homes, restaurants and shops across the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine Brown's & James Brown's hair 2 hr IescapedNY 2
How will NY Pay For "Free" Tuition? 3 hr IescapedNY 2
Proposal Would Quadruple Fines For Littering In... 4 hr perfect 4
Cop union warns Trump 'sanctuary city' cuts cou... 4 hr IescapedNY 21
trump 32% approval rating. 4 hr perfect 6
New Yorkers Overwhelmingly Think Gov Cuomo Woul... 5 hr IescapedNY 4
What happened to my hometown? 10 hr y81ankky05 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 279,915,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC