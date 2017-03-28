Image from ReStore blog post announcing the closing
In a blog post today , ReStore's owner announced, "I'm now going to REDUCE my life, RECYCLE what is left here, REUSE the earth's bounty, and REINVENT myself." Over the years, the store amassed an impressive collection of more than 30,000 items from 1930 and earlier that have graced stage sets, homes, restaurants and shops across the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Brown's & James Brown's hair
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|How will NY Pay For "Free" Tuition?
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Proposal Would Quadruple Fines For Littering In...
|4 hr
|perfect
|4
|Cop union warns Trump 'sanctuary city' cuts cou...
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|21
|trump 32% approval rating.
|4 hr
|perfect
|6
|New Yorkers Overwhelmingly Think Gov Cuomo Woul...
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|What happened to my hometown?
|10 hr
|y81ankky05
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC