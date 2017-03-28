Image from ReStore blog post announcing the closing

In a blog post today , ReStore's owner announced, "I'm now going to REDUCE my life, RECYCLE what is left here, REUSE the earth's bounty, and REINVENT myself." Over the years, the store amassed an impressive collection of more than 30,000 items from 1930 and earlier that have graced stage sets, homes, restaurants and shops across the city.

