Hurricane-Force Gusts Batter New York State; 200K Lose Power
Utility crews are working to restore electricity service to about 200,000 homes and businesses in western New York after hurricane-force winds toppled trees and power lines. More than half of the outages Thursday morning are in the Rochester area, where fallen trees and utility poles are blocking several roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Blacks Detained After Lyell Ave. Standoff Now... (Dec '14)
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|10
|I'm using IescapedNY, too
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|13
|Fake IescapedNY Sinking with Trump
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|RFCBF wash your booty hole
|5 hr
|Bruce popper
|2
|Trump Should Get Out Of Washington For A Couple...
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
|Michelle Obama Best First Lady?
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|How's The Weather In Crapchesters? Little Winds?
|7 hr
|IescsapedNY
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC