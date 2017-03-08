Hurricane-Force Gusts Batter New York...

Hurricane-Force Gusts Batter New York State; 200K Lose Power

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Utility crews are working to restore electricity service to about 200,000 homes and businesses in western New York after hurricane-force winds toppled trees and power lines. More than half of the outages Thursday morning are in the Rochester area, where fallen trees and utility poles are blocking several roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 Blacks Detained After Lyell Ave. Standoff Now... (Dec '14) 2 hr Bruce popper 10
I'm using IescapedNY, too 4 hr IescapedNY 13
Fake IescapedNY Sinking with Trump 4 hr IescapedNY 4
RFCBF wash your booty hole 5 hr Bruce popper 2
Trump Should Get Out Of Washington For A Couple... 5 hr IescapedNY 9
Michelle Obama Best First Lady? 7 hr IescapedNY 3
How's The Weather In Crapchesters? Little Winds? 7 hr IescsapedNY 9
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC