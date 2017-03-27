Highway Angel of the Year Rescued Driver Stranded in Flood

Melton Truck Lines driver Daniel Sieczkarski of Rochester, N.Y., has been named the 2016 Highway Angel for his efforts to save a stranded fellow driver from rising floodwaters last year. Sieczkarski was recognized at the Truckload Carriers Association's Annual Convention at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tenn.

