Highway Angel of the Year Rescued Dri...

Highway Angel of the Year Rescued Driver Stranded in Flood

Read more: Heavy Duty Trucking

Melton Truck Lines driver Daniel Sieczkarski of Rochester, N.Y., has been named the 2016 Highway Angel for his efforts to save a stranded fellow driver from rising floodwaters last year. Sieczkarski was recognized at the Truckload Carriers Association's Annual Convention at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tenn.

