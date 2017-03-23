Highland Hospital Recognized by Natio...

Highland Hospital Recognized by National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program

Highland Hospital is being recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program as a Gold Safe Sleep Champion, for commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep. The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created by Cribs for Kids, a Pittsburgh-based organization dedicated to preventing infant, sleep-related deaths due to accidental suffocation.

