Highland Hospital Recognized by National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program
Highland Hospital is being recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program as a Gold Safe Sleep Champion, for commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep. The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created by Cribs for Kids, a Pittsburgh-based organization dedicated to preventing infant, sleep-related deaths due to accidental suffocation.
