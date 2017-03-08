High winds could cause 14-foot waves on Lake Ontario, power outages on land
High winds blowing across Lake Ontario Wednesday could whip up waves as high as 14 feet, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has issued a gale warning for the eastern end of the lake, from Rochester to Cape Vincent.
