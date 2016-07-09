'Hamilton' tour coming to Rochester, ...

'Hamilton' tour coming to Rochester, plus 'School of Rock,' 'On Your Feet,' more

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

In this July 9, 2016 file photo, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, foreground, gestures during his final performance curtain call in New York. announced Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Perfect used to be one of the good guys 59 min perfect 5
Voters Split on Trump Poll 4 hr IescapedNY 7
Trump Needs to Reread his Art of the Deal Book 4 hr IescapedNY 1
Trump News Conference Hilarious and Pathetic 4 hr perfect 2
John needs to stay off this forum 4 hr perfect 4
Dirty little needle secret 4 hr perfect 18
Trump's Healthcare Bill DOA 5 hr IescapedNY 2
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC