Glamping Begins May 2017, Offers New Overnight Experiences in Upstate New York
The local glampsites in the Cross Border Showcase program are preparing for visitors and beginning to take reservations, with overnights starting on May 1st. Book a stay at Darien Lake in Darien Center, NY, less than an hour from the Canada/NY border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat Ass McFatten is upset
|6 min
|Jimmy
|3
|Trump Pertified of Sally Yates Testifying
|13 min
|IescapedNY
|7
|The squirt squirt era is over
|55 min
|Bruce popper
|1
|Sunday's protest in California.
|56 min
|IescsapedNY
|20
|Manafort gone, his associate remains key to Tru...
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Open Enrollment for IescapedNY Starts April 1
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Trump so far is not an effective president
|3 hr
|perfect
|10
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC