Ghost sighting: Did 'White Lady' return to haunt spooky tree in Rochester?
Rochester Twitter user @john_kucko shared this photo of a spooky shape in a tree at Durand-Eastman Park. Is it the 'White Lady,' the famous Upstate New York ghost? Some Rochester residents claim the famous " White Lady ," the ghost of a woman who once lived in the area, has returned to haunt a tree.
