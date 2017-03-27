Geva unveils 11 shows for upcoming 20...

Geva unveils 11 shows for upcoming 2017-2018 season

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: 13WHAM

The plays and musical productions range from history to comedy to tragedy and beyond. A Christmas Carol, which is regarded by many as a Rochester holiday tradition, will return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DNC fires entire staff 34 min IescapedNY 1
Cop union warns Trump 'sanctuary city' cuts cou... 56 min IescapedNY 10
NY Ranked One Of Worst States For Taxpayers 1 hr IescsapedNY 4
What happened to my hometown? 1 hr IescsapedNY 3
Missing man found in stomach of 20-foot-long snake 7 hr IescapedNY 1
News WNY Republican Leaders Fully Back Maziarz And Ortt 8 hr IescapedNY 2
Drunk Judge Pisatchio gets her license back 15 hr IescapedNY 10
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC