Gates Police search for car theft suspect
Police say the man in the video stole a vehicle from a gas station on Buffalo Road Thursday morning. According to police, the man arrived at the gas station in a vehicle that had previously been stolen in Rochester.
Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
