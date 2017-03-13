Gas prices here roughly unchanged fro...

Gas prices here roughly unchanged from last week

The average price of a gallon of gas here this week was $2.33, roughly flat from a week ago, but nearly 34 cents higher than a year ago. Nationwide, drivers are paying $2.29 a gallon, GasBuddy.com reported.

