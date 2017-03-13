Fresh wave of bomb scares hits three ...

Fresh wave of bomb scares hits three JCCs in US

10 hrs ago

Police officers investigate a bomb threat outside the Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester in Brighton, NY on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Jewish community centers in three states were hit with bomb threats between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with at least two coming via email.

