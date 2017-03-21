Former St. Francis doctor accused of ...

Former St. Francis doctor accused of sexually assaulting a patient

A New York physician who formerly worked under contract at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus was ordered held on $200,000 bond Tuesday morning on charges he sexually assaulted a female patient. Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Maureen Gottfried set the bond for Samir Yousef, a resident of Rochester, N.Y., during a hastily called hearing in a near-empty Government Center courtroom.

