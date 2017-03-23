For the kids
The Musical Journeys Program of The State University of New York at Fredonia School of Music kicks off its 11th season of free concerts designed to appeal to very young children. The Fredonia Woodwind Quintet from the Fredonia School of Music will perform a half-hour Children's Concert at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 in Darwin R. Barker Library, 7 Day St. in Fredonia and on Saturday, April 1 in Lakewood Memorial Library, 12 West Summit St. in Lakewood.
