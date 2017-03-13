Fire At Rochester-Area Home That Lost Power Leaves 2 Dead
Authorities say a fire has killed two people in a suburban Rochester home that still was without power because of last week's windstorm. Officials in the Monroe County town of Henrietta say the blaze was reported around 3 a.m. Sunday on Bradford Road.
