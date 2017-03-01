Feds: Western NY Cop Cyberstalked Ex-Girlfriend For A Year
A western New York police officer has been arrested on federal charges alleging he waged a year-long cyberstalking campaign against his ex-girlfriend. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rochester says 50-year-old William Rosica, of Irondequoit , was arrested this week and charged with stalking and unlawful access to a protected computer.
