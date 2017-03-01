FBI helping investigate Sikh man's sh...

FBI helping investigate Sikh man's shooting near Seattle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Police in a Seattle suburb are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the arm and told him to "go back to your own country," the Seattle Times reports. Police in a Seattle suburb are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the arm and told him to "go back to your own country," the Seattle Times reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drumbeat Louder for Trump Taxes 2 hr IescapedNY 4
Fake IescapedNY Sinking with Trump 2 hr IescapedNY 3
Arctic Cold Putting A Damper On Rochester NY Sh... 4 hr Bruce popper 3
Trump Should Get Out Of Washington For A Couple... 5 hr IescapedNY 8
Trump Planning Major Cuts To Foriegn Aid Budget 5 hr IescapedNY 12
Rochesters March For Education Interesting Picture 5 hr IescapedNY 13
Chilly start in CrapChester this morning? 6 hr Bruce popper 12
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,336,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC