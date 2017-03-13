Fashion First: When it Comes to Color, Men & Women Aren't Seeing Eye to Eye

Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women's Image and Makeup Application Event Planner A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and 'painted' Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade.

