Exercise is the best cure for fatigue caused by cancer: study
Surgery and chemotherapy treatments for her breast cancer had knocked the energy right out of her and all she wanted to do was snuggle under the bedcovers all day. Amy Schnitzler of Rochester, NY, an aspiring opera singer, exercises to battle the fatigue caused by breast cancer treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Challenge RPD to Notify ICE About all illegal...
|2 min
|Scared
|8
|MEXICO: Travel Warning For U.S.
|12 min
|Scared
|4
|Sessions Denies Contact with Russian Hooker
|46 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|ha has been gone a week
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Schumer Trolls Trump tweet...hahaha
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|breaking news: florida iescapedny passes away
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Pelosi and Schumer, what a "power couple"! HA...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Rich. City Schools recruiting more teachers of ...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|36
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC