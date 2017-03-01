Exercise is the best cure for fatigue...

Exercise is the best cure for fatigue caused by cancer: study

10 hrs ago

Surgery and chemotherapy treatments for her breast cancer had knocked the energy right out of her and all she wanted to do was snuggle under the bedcovers all day. Amy Schnitzler of Rochester, NY, an aspiring opera singer, exercises to battle the fatigue caused by breast cancer treatment.

