Driver rescued after 175-foot drop in...

Driver rescued after 175-foot drop into N.Y. river gorge

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Driver rescued after 175-foot drop into N.Y. river gorge Vehicle went off the road at a curve and plunged into the Genesee River gorge. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nlgUgJ One person was rescued from a vehicle that plunged 175 feet into the Genesee River gorge near Maplewood Park in Rochester Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the Susan era on Topix is over 29 min Bruce popper 1
whats your opinion on haha's disappeare? 36 min perfect 17
Rochester TOPIX is Equal in SPAM to Utica 41 min Bruce popper 38
Thank God it was Trump! 1 hr Susan 8
Is Trump Capable of Telling the Truth 1 hr Susan 17
Progesterone, Endometrin Vaginal Inserts 100mg 2 hr IescapedNY 7
hey hey ho ho funk and wagnalls has to go! 5 hr Bruce popper 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Monroe County was issued at March 15 at 2:54PM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,571,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC