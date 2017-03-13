Digging Out From Big Storm Underway Across Upstate NY
Meteorologists say digging out from the nor'easter that dumped 2 to 3 feet of snow across parts of upstate New York will be made more difficult by blustery conditions and plunging wind chills. The National Weather Service says the snowfall totals from Tuesday's all-day storm ranged from 18 inches in Rochester to 3 feet in the Mohawk Valley and the Binghamton area.
