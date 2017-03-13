Deputies: Driver accused of fleeing after crash in Chili charged with DWI
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office tells us that a city of Rochester man who is accused of fleeing on foot after a crash in Chili was charged with DWI. The Sheriff's Office reports that deputies responded to the area of Chili Avenue and Dortmund Circle at about 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning for the report of a two vehicle crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berkeley Brean Once Again Reports Nothing (Jan '12)
|10 min
|RFCBF
|6
|Tom Golisano Says Buh Bye Rochester, Buh Bye.
|11 min
|Big Letters
|10
|Florida Ending Food Stamps For 200,000
|16 min
|IescapedNY
|4
|Secret Service Laptop Swiped, Trump Stuff Onboard
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|The Trump's Enjoying Another Florida Weekend.
|2 hr
|IescsapedNY
|8
|Time For Welfare Payment Increase In NY?
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Trump Dump Meals-on-Wheels, Starves the Needy
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC