Deputies: Driver accused of fleeing after crash in Chili charged with DWI

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office tells us that a city of Rochester man who is accused of fleeing on foot after a crash in Chili was charged with DWI. The Sheriff's Office reports that deputies responded to the area of Chili Avenue and Dortmund Circle at about 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning for the report of a two vehicle crash.

