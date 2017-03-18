DECA students honored
Fresh off their return from Rochester and the New York DECA State Career Conference, DECA students were recognized by the Grand Island Board of Education at Monday's meeting. Sixty-five students qualified for the trip from Grand Island High School, with many bringing home awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester blows
|41 min
|IescapedNY
|2
|Trump Covers White House Phones in Tinfoil
|44 min
|IescapedNY
|2
|The Trump's Enjoying Another Florida Weekend.
|47 min
|IescapedNY
|14
|Rochester still sucks
|49 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|Trump Dump Meals-on-Wheels, Starves the Needy
|1 hr
|josephbarkley
|18
|Florida Ending Food Stamps For 200,000
|3 hr
|Tax Payer Am
|10
|Tom Golisano Says Buh Bye Rochester, Buh Bye.
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC