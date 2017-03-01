Dartmouth native plays during preside...

Dartmouth native plays during presidential inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Dartmouth native Master Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Harding of "The President's Own" United States Marine Band participated in the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, including the swearing-in ceremony and inaugural parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the buck era on Topix is over 6 hr Buck 2
TRUMP: Obama Wiretapped My Phones 7 hr IescapedNY 12
Gates Police Officer Verbakel Does Great Job at... (Oct '14) 7 hr Just the FACTS 61
Fake IescapedNY Sinking with Trump 10 hr Bruce popper 2
Why Is Cuomo Sucking Up To Israel? Obama Hated ... 10 hr Bruce popper 3
RUSSIAN MEETINGS: Still Fake News? 11 hr Bruce popper 10
Rich. City Schools recruiting more teachers of ... 11 hr IescapedNY 57
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC