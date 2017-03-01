Dartmouth native plays during presidential inauguration
Dartmouth native Master Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Harding of "The President's Own" United States Marine Band participated in the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, including the swearing-in ceremony and inaugural parade.
