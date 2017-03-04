Cuomo to meet with Netanyahu over tra...

Cuomo to meet with Netanyahu over trade, security measures

"Israel is very advanced when it comes to providing security and there's a lot that New York can learn from them in that regard," Cuomo said Saturday following a round-table discussion with local Jewish leaders at Park East Synagogue on 67th Street. The governor's trip to the Holy Land, the second of his administration, comes after a rash of anti-Semitic incidents, including a Staten Island Jewish Community Center bomb threat and a vandalized Jewish cemetery in Rochester.

