Cuomo declares state of emergency for NY as Nor'easter advances

Governor Cuomo has declared a statewide state of emergency for the duration of the major nor'easter expected to hit the state overnight. Governor Cuomo said snowfall totals are expected to be at least 20 inches and up to two feet in New York City, Long Island, the Hudson valley and Capital Region, and 10 to 20 inches for most of the rest of the state, including Western New York where portions of the Rochester area have been without power for the past several days due to a violent wind storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.