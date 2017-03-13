Corned beef on a Lent Friday? Upstate NY Catholic bishops grant St. Patrick's Day waiver

Fish or corned beef? Roman Catholics across Upstate New York have been granted dispensation to eat meat -- like the traditional corned beef -- on St. Patrick's Day, which falls this year on a Friday in Lent. Roman Catholics across Upstate New York who observe the Lenten season of penance and also honor St. Patrick's Day could have faced a dilemma this Friday: What to do about the traditional Irish-American corned beef and cabbage dinner on a day when church rules call for abstaining from meat? Catholic bishops across the state have solved the problem, which they often do on the occasions when March 17 falls on a Friday in Lent, as it does this year.

