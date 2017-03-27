Conference Focuses on Advances in Stroke Care
Providers from across the region are gathering today for UR Medicine's 6th annual Stroke Treatment Alliance of Rochester - New York Stroke Management Symposium. The meeting will highlight pre-hospital care, new medical and surgical advances, and stroke recovery and prevention.
