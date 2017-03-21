CloudCheckr raises $50 million in institutional funding
CloudCheckr has raised $50 million in institutional funding from Level Equity. The funding round will augment an already profitable business that has tripled in each of the last three years, the company said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gorsuch: He will be a great Supreme Court Justice.
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|FBI & NSA: TRUMP Is a Full Of Sh..
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|7
|Mark c die
|4 hr
|John
|4
|Brighton High School Principal Named "Principal...
|6 hr
|Bruce popper
|10
|Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology
|9 hr
|IescapedNY
|11
|We Just Had our 2016 Taxes Done
|11 hr
|Bruce popper
|5
|Stephen Hawking Slams Trump's Environmental Policy
|11 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC