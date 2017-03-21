CloudCheckr raises $50 million in ins...

CloudCheckr raises $50 million in institutional funding

CloudCheckr has raised $50 million in institutional funding from Level Equity. The funding round will augment an already profitable business that has tripled in each of the last three years, the company said.

