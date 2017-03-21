City schools superintendent presents budget

Superintendent Barbara Deane Williams presented her first budget for the Rochester City School District for 2017-2018, saying her goal is to shift resources to students and classrooms and away from the central office. "I have a strong belief that you have to drive dollars and resources directly to students and to teaching and learning in the schools, and that the way to do that is to reduce the district office and the bureaucracy and the layers of management in the school district," she said after her budget presentation Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.