City schools superintendent presents ...

City schools superintendent presents budget

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

Superintendent Barbara Deane Williams presented her first budget for the Rochester City School District for 2017-2018, saying her goal is to shift resources to students and classrooms and away from the central office. "I have a strong belief that you have to drive dollars and resources directly to students and to teaching and learning in the schools, and that the way to do that is to reduce the district office and the bureaucracy and the layers of management in the school district," she said after her budget presentation Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology 37 min IescapedNY 14
Spinning the Intelligence Committee Hearings 2 hr IescapedNY 1
Trump Promise Tracker 2 hr IescapedNY 1
Gorsuch: He will be a great Supreme Court Justice. 11 hr IescapedNY 5
FBI & NSA: TRUMP Is a Full Of Sh.. 11 hr IescapedNY 7
Mark c die 13 hr John 4
Brighton High School Principal Named "Principal... 16 hr Bruce popper 10
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,730,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC