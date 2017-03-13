City launches new FOIL system

City launches new FOIL system

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

The city of Rochester has a new, and supposedly faster, system for handling requests for accident and crime reports as well as information from City Hall under the Freedom of Information Law. The new records access procedure is the first step in a multiyear enterprise content management program that will create a central repository for city records, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rochester still sucks 51 min Bruce popper 2
josephbarkley you are NOT WELCOME HERE 2 hr Tommy 1
What happened to Freedom of Speech? 2 hr Tommy 2
challenging ieny florida to a fight.... 2 hr Tommy 3
Rochester Mayor Insults Billionaire Tom Golisano. 2 hr Tommy 5
Is Trump Capable of Telling the Truth 2 hr Tommy 38
Flynn paid by $68,000 by Russia-related entities 3 hr IescapedNY 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,813 • Total comments across all topics: 279,603,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC