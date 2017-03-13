City launches new FOIL system
The city of Rochester has a new, and supposedly faster, system for handling requests for accident and crime reports as well as information from City Hall under the Freedom of Information Law. The new records access procedure is the first step in a multiyear enterprise content management program that will create a central repository for city records, officials said.
