Black History Month morphs into Black Lives Matter month in many public schools

Earlier this month, the entire school district in Rochester, New York, designated a "Black Lives Matter" day to celebrate the city's diversity. "We want people to acknowledge and respect one item, one part of what makes America great, which is the black community," Van White, the Rochester school board president, told the local Time Warner Cable News.

