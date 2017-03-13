Black Button Distilling to expand
The new room will be located at 149 Swan St. It will feature the company's products as well as other New York products such as Rohrbach beers, Heron Hill wines, and cider from Steam Punk Cider, the company said. Drafts from breweries in the eastern part of state will also be available.
