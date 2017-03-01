Bill Would Loosen Open Container Laws...

Bill Would Loosen Open Container Laws in New York

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A bill currently in a State Senate Committee aims to loosen open container laws by allowing open alcohol consumption in designated areas. The bill, introduced by Rochester-area Senator Rich Funke, would allow bars to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises if it is located within a "leisure and recreation district."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Challenge RPD to Notify ICE About all illegal... 3 min Scared 8
MEXICO: Travel Warning For U.S. 13 min Scared 4
Sessions Denies Contact with Russian Hooker 46 min IescapedNY 5
ha has been gone a week 1 hr IescapedNY 2
Schumer Trolls Trump tweet...hahaha 1 hr IescapedNY 2
breaking news: florida iescapedny passes away 1 hr IescapedNY 2
Pelosi and Schumer, what a "power couple"! HA... 1 hr IescapedNY 4
Rich. City Schools recruiting more teachers of ... 1 hr IescapedNY 36
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC