Bill Would Loosen Open Container Laws in New York
A bill currently in a State Senate Committee aims to loosen open container laws by allowing open alcohol consumption in designated areas. The bill, introduced by Rochester-area Senator Rich Funke, would allow bars to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises if it is located within a "leisure and recreation district."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Challenge RPD to Notify ICE About all illegal...
|3 min
|Scared
|8
|MEXICO: Travel Warning For U.S.
|13 min
|Scared
|4
|Sessions Denies Contact with Russian Hooker
|46 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|ha has been gone a week
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Schumer Trolls Trump tweet...hahaha
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|breaking news: florida iescapedny passes away
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Pelosi and Schumer, what a "power couple"! HA...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Rich. City Schools recruiting more teachers of ...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|36
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC