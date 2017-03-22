Beyond the Classic VTA: Extended Amyg...

Beyond the Classic VTA: Extended Amygdala Projections to DA-Striatal Paths in the Primate

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Neuropsychopharmacology

Correspondence: Dr JL Fudge, Departments of Neuroscience and Psychiatry, University of Rochester Medical Center, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Box 601, Rochester, NY 14642, USA. Tel: +1 585 273 2028, Fax: +1 585 754 5336, E-mail: [email protected] Received 17 June 2016; Revised 8 February 2017; Accepted 12 February 2017 Accepted article preview online 21 February 2017; Advance online publication 22 March 2017 The central extended amygdala has been conceptualized as a ‘macrosystem’ that regulates various stress-induced behaviors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neuropsychopharmacology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology 1 hr IescsapedNY 21
Trump Promise Tracker 1 hr IescsapedNY 7
Spinning the Intelligence Committee Hearings 1 hr IescapedNY 3
President Don' T. Care Health Act 1 hr IescsapedNY 3
The John era on topix is over 6 hr Joseph Barkley 4
Perfect is a tard 7 hr perfect 2
FBI & NSA: TRUMP Is a Full Of Sh.. 7 hr IescapedNY 9
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC