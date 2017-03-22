Beyond the Classic VTA: Extended Amygdala Projections to DA-Striatal Paths in the Primate

Correspondence: Dr JL Fudge, Departments of Neuroscience and Psychiatry, University of Rochester Medical Center, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Box 601, Rochester, NY 14642, USA. Tel: +1 585 273 2028, Fax: +1 585 754 5336, E-mail: [email protected] Received 17 June 2016; Revised 8 February 2017; Accepted 12 February 2017 Accepted article preview online 21 February 2017; Advance online publication 22 March 2017 The central extended amygdala has been conceptualized as a ‘macrosystem’ that regulates various stress-induced behaviors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neuropsychopharmacology.