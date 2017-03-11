At Least Two Injured in Mt. Hope Aven...

At Least Two Injured in Mt. Hope Avenue Fire

Yesterday

At least two people are injured after a house fire this morning in Rochester. Firefighters were called to Mt Hope Avenue at Edgemont Road for the fire after 8 a.m. Saturday.

