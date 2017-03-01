Assini Warns of 'Consequences' for Rochester as Sanctuary City
Gates Town Supervisor and Republican Mark Assini said he understands and respects the idea of R ochester City Council keeping Rochester a sanctuary city . "It's been put in place by very well meaning city council people who are very concerned about citizens who have gotten here illegally, but are good and decent people," Assini said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ieny Florida why aren't u in a nursing home..
|14 min
|IescapedNY
|2
|Rich. City Schools recruiting more teachers of ...
|18 min
|IescapedNY
|19
|Taxes, Fee's, Surcharges In NY State Budget
|29 min
|IescapedNY
|6
|iescapedny Florida has been on Topix EIGHT YEARS
|29 min
|Bruce popper
|1
|How's The Weather In Crapchesters?
|39 min
|IescapedNY
|10
|Sam reeks of booty hole smell
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|the just the FACTS era on Topix is over
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC