Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle secures $200K for JCC security enhancements

New York State Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle announced Sunday that he has secured $200,000 capital grant funding, made available through the State Assembly, for security enhancement at the Jewish Community Center of Rochester. "In response to the threats made against the JCC of Rochester our community joined together to resoundingly reject and condemn these disturbing acts of violence and hate," said Morelle.

