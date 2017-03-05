Anti Semitic attacks at New York ceme...

Anti Semitic attacks at New York cemeteries called 'reprehensible'

Visiting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that a recent rash of anti-Semitic acts in the United States was "reprehensible" and his state would have no tolerance for them. In a visit to Israel, Cuomo made his first comments following the toppling of headstones at a Jewish cemetery this weekend in Brooklyn.

