Anchor & Consumer Reporter Deanna Dew...

Anchor & Consumer Reporter Deanna Dewberry to Join NEWS10NBC

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

Multi-award winning Anchor and Consumer Reporter Deanna Dewberry will be joining the News10NBC team. Ms. Dewberry comes to Rochester, NY from Dallas, TX where her commitment to consumer issues not only made her a popular advocate for the community but has also been instrumental in shaping new legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology 8 hr Mary 28
The John era on topix is over 8 hr John 6
Perfect pooped in his car 15 hr perfect 2
Voters Split on Trump Poll 16 hr IescapedNY 2
Florida Tard Destroys 15 of Neighbor's Homes 16 hr IescapedNY 1
Old diaper wearing geezer from Florida lakeland 16 hr Bruce popper 1
Spinning the Intelligence Committee Hearings 16 hr Bruce popper 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,080 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC