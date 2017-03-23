Anchor & Consumer Reporter Deanna Dewberry to Join NEWS10NBC
Multi-award winning Anchor and Consumer Reporter Deanna Dewberry will be joining the News10NBC team. Ms. Dewberry comes to Rochester, NY from Dallas, TX where her commitment to consumer issues not only made her a popular advocate for the community but has also been instrumental in shaping new legislation.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology
|8 hr
|Mary
|28
|The John era on topix is over
|8 hr
|John
|6
|Perfect pooped in his car
|15 hr
|perfect
|2
|Voters Split on Trump Poll
|16 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Florida Tard Destroys 15 of Neighbor's Homes
|16 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Old diaper wearing geezer from Florida lakeland
|16 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Spinning the Intelligence Committee Hearings
|16 hr
|Bruce popper
|4
