Alternative church locations and time...

Alternative church locations and times offered for Our Mother of...

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester reports that due to a lack of electricity and the recent windstorm, Our Mother of Sorrows Church, located at 5000 Mt. Read Boulevard, has had to cancel its masses this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
they call him iescapedny 14 min IescapedNY 8
Daisy and her BOOTYHOLE smell... 20 min Bruce popper 2
Suggestions for Trump 38 min IescapedNY 1
an offer for iescapedny Florida 47 min IescapedNY 3
whats your opinion on haha's disappeare? 1 hr perfect 16
Ignore All IescapedNY Lakeland, FL Posts 4 hr Bruce popper 5
Monroe County Power Out 5 hr Bruce popper 9
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Monroe County was issued at March 11 at 2:42PM EST

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,474,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC