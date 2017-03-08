Alternative church locations and times offered for Our Mother of...
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester reports that due to a lack of electricity and the recent windstorm, Our Mother of Sorrows Church, located at 5000 Mt. Read Boulevard, has had to cancel its masses this weekend.
