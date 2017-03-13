Airline travel at near standstill; Thousands of flights canceled as snowstorm 2017 hits
Airline passengers stand in line as they wait to rebook their canceled flights at the American Airlines counter at Miami International Airport, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Miami. U.S. airlines have canceled several thousand flights through Tuesday, March 14, 2017, as a winter storm heads toward the Northeast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank God it was Trump!
|1 hr
|iescapedNY
|4
|zippy
|1 hr
|iescapedNY
|2
|Rochester TOPIX is Equal in SPAM to Utica
|2 hr
|iescapedNY
|6
|Florida ieny y do u post here
|4 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Is Trump Capable of Telling the Truth
|4 hr
|iescapedNY
|5
|166 Closings & Delays.
|4 hr
|Bruce popper
|3
|How's The Winter Storm?
|6 hr
|THE epidemic
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC