A.G. Schneiderman Warns Against Price...

A.G. Schneiderman Warns Against Price Gouging During Winter Storm Stella in NYS

15 hrs ago

A.G. Schneiderman today issued a consumer alert warning both consumers and businesses about price gouging ahead of this week's blizzard that is expected to impact parts of New York State. A.G. urge New Yorkers to report potential fraud to his office, offers tips to protect consumers during and after Winter Storm Stella.

