2 men convicted for roles in western New York crime spree
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that 37-year-old Matthew Nix, of Rochester, and 35-year-old Earl McCoy, of Brooklyn were found guilty of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and use and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence. Prosecutors said the defendants were the leaders of a group of criminals who in late 2014 engaged in a three-week spree of armed home invasions of individuals they thought were drug dealers.
