2 Critically Injured in Crash at Intersection of Northland Avenue and Jerold Street
Two people were critically injured after two cars collided at the intersection of Northland Avenue and Jerold Street in Rochester shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Access to most of our on-demand video clips is open to all users.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology
|26 min
|Mary
|28
|The John era on topix is over
|47 min
|John
|6
|Perfect pooped in his car
|8 hr
|perfect
|2
|Voters Split on Trump Poll
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Florida Tard Destroys 15 of Neighbor's Homes
|9 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Old diaper wearing geezer from Florida lakeland
|9 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Spinning the Intelligence Committee Hearings
|9 hr
|Bruce popper
|4
