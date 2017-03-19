19-Year-Old Gets Lengthy Prison Term ...

19-Year-Old Gets Lengthy Prison Term For 2015 Shooting Death

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

A 19-year-old New York man could spend the rest of his life in prison for a fatal shooting outside of a convenience store in 2015. A state Supreme Court justice sentenced Jordan Evans to 23 years to life in prison on Tuesday for the murder of 19-year-old Keith Brown in Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rich. City Schools recruiting more teachers of ... 8 min IescapedNY 6
Gates Police Officer Verbakel Does Great Job at... (Oct '14) 14 min Gates PD Supporter 53
Rochester Crime Statistics To Be Released At 10... 37 min perfect 21
Bruce Popper Has Joined the IescapedNY Campaign 39 min perfect 4
Thousands Without Power 39 min IescapedNY 2
Breaking News/////Disney's Beauty and Beast has... 44 min IescapedNY 4
How's The Weather In Crapchesters? 53 min 25 Feels Like 9 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,347 • Total comments across all topics: 279,253,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC