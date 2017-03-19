19-Year-Old Gets Lengthy Prison Term For 2015 Shooting Death
A 19-year-old New York man could spend the rest of his life in prison for a fatal shooting outside of a convenience store in 2015. A state Supreme Court justice sentenced Jordan Evans to 23 years to life in prison on Tuesday for the murder of 19-year-old Keith Brown in Rochester.
